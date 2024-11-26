Wigan children encouraged to scoot to school

Wigan's primary school children are being encouraged to scoot to school to boost their health and the environment.

Wigan Council’s Be Well service has teamed up with micro scooters UK to provide local schools with free scooters and helmets.

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet portfolio holder for children and families, said: "Its so important for children to physically active, and the daily commute to school is a good opportunity to introduce more movement into their routine.

"Not everyone has access to a scooter, so the partnership between Be Well and Micro Scooters UK will help encourage more families to choose active travel where possible."

No fewer than 20 schools in the borough have benefited from scootablity training this year and will. Now each of them will get two scooter and helmet packs worth £100 apiece for use in playgrounds or scoot to school schemes.

Twelve schools took part in a successful trial of the scheme in May and a further eight have now become involved this academic year.

The scheme has been delivered in partnership with leading scooter skills provider team rubicon. The scheme is aimed at children in years 1 to 3 and aims to help them develop the skills and knowledge they need to use scooters as an active means of travel.

Funding from transport for Greater Manchester is supporting the campaign with funding schools selected based on their location and proximity to bee network infrastructure schemes.

Micro scooters U.K has donated 20 scooter and helmet packs towards those schools involved, as well as another 16 for the council's holiday, activities and food scheme during school holidays.

Ben Gibson, managing director at Micro scooters U.K, said: "At micro scooters, we've always believed in getting kids outdoors and moving safely."

RL Hughes primary school in Ashton-in-Makerfield is one of the schools which has benefited so far.

Headteacher Monica Middlehurst said: "The children in year one had a fantastic time during their scootabilty training. The sessions were engaging, interactive and fun, the children benefited from learning key skills such as balance, signalling and hazard awareness.

"We are really pleased with our new scoooters and helmets and we'll certainly be putting them to good use!"