Wigan choir aiming for international competition in USA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan choir is fundraising for the ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity to represent the UK at an international choir competition in Ohio.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milltown Sound Chorus has set a £4,500 target to attend the international Harmony Classic competition.

In May, the choir earned our highest ever score of 590, won most improved chorus and qualified to compete internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are a non-profit organisation that is solely funded by members, and they rely heavily on fundraising and paid engagements to be able to continue to represent the Northwest and the UK at National and International competitions.

The choir rehearse every Wednesday evening between 8-9pm.

The choir is made up of 30 women who are from Wigan and surrounding areas who are aged between 14 to 82.

They rehearse every Wednesday evening in Ashton in Makerfield.

Stella Macpherson, member of the Milltown Soul Choir, said: ‘We are very excited to be able to represent our lovely town of Wigan at an international level and we are asking for any support people can give, either through our fundraising page or by coming along to one of our fundraising events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We want to make people proud of a local choir who will hopefully put Wigan on the map for years to come.’

They hope to compete in the 2025 international championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Chorus members pay monthly subscriptions to fund membership to Sweet Adelines International, rehearsal venue costs, liability insurance, costumes, music (arrangements, copyright licenses and learning tracks), coaching and transport to competitions. It’s not just a case of paying for travel and accommodation.

The international competition will be held in Columbus, Ohio next year in October and the Milltown Sound Chorus are determined to get there.

The previous competition was held in Louisville and saw participation of hundreds of choruses from across the world. More than 21,000 choir and staff members took part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stella said: ‘I’m really excited about possibly performing in Columbus, it’s an amazing opportunity, definitely once in a lifetime.”To find out more about the group or to donate visit their Facebook or just giving page: www.facebook.com/milltownsound