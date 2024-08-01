Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the boilers in St Stephens church hall broke down JEDS pantry decided to help raise £3000 to fix them

JEDS pantry comprises of 4 churches -St Johns ,Elizabeths ,Davids and Stephens inWhelley and Aspull .We provide cheap food donated by supermarkets every Tuesday 9-11 am in St Stephens church Whelley and then also a community space in the hall from 9-1,00 providing free coffee ,tea and toast from 9-11am and then hot food from 11-1.00pm at a pay as you feel basis.

So when the boilers failed 5 weeks ago we were told we couldn't operate in the hall by environmental health we decided to try to raise the £3000 to fix it and then reopen again.

Fundraising has been coordinated in thr White Lion and Railway in Whelley with bingo sessions and Ladies day horse racing using the tv coverage .The sponsored walk takes place this Sat 3rd Aug starting at the White Lion with breakfast food provided by Whelley Tesco at 10.00 .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Hollis from JEDS pantry

The walk led by Ian Hollis from the pantry will walk to Haigh Hall with a stop for refreshments at the courtyard then walking through Aspull via New Springs back to the White Lion (toilet stops at the Victoria and Crown Hotel in New Springs) Saturday night is then Karaoke in the White Lion with food available at a cheap price.

Other fundraising activities to include Womens quiz, Calendar Girls photo shoot and more bingo nights to come