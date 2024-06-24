Wigan college announces new full-time courses and campus expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TMP Creative College is thrilled to introduce two new full-time daytime courses for 16–24-year-olds, starting this September.

The courses include a UAL Diploma in Performing Arts, with an option for a Dance pathway, and a BTEC in Esports, both courses range from Level 2 to Level 3 Extended.

In addition to these exciting new offerings, TMP College is proud to announce the opening of its brand-new campus located on Caroline Street in Wigan (WN3 4EL).

The expanded campus will house all courses under one roof, providing an enhanced learning environment for students, with brand-new exciting facilities.

These new courses offer young creatives the opportunity to develop their skills, receive instruction from industry professionals, and gain valuable work experience within their chosen fields.

TMP College invites prospective students to explore these exciting educational opportunities.