Wigan community groups celebrated at annual community picnic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local community groups from across Wigan, Bolton & Salford came together for two celebratory picnics, showcasing the transformative work they do for the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picnics, hosted by family-owned construction contractor Seddon at their Plodder Lane offices, highlighted the vital contribution of the third sector within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The picnics provided a platform for these community champions to share their experiences, highlight their achievements, and foster new collaborations. They welcomed guests from organisations such as Urban Outreach, Sapphire, Fort Alice, Mustard Tree, Community Little Hulton, and Wigan's Community Connection team from Forever Manchester. The events were also graced by the presence of the Mayor of Bolton and the Ceremonial Mayor of Salford, underlining the significance of these gatherings.

Councillor Tanya Burch, the Ceremonial Mayor of Salford, said “It was fantastic to visit the picnic and meet people from our community groups and thank them for their hard work.

Mayor of Bolton, Cllr Andy Morgan, present at the picnic

“It is important that our vital community groups are celebrated as they make such a huge difference to people’s lives. Our areas would not be the same without their hard work and dedication in making their communities better places to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Bolton, Cllr Andy Morgan, said, “It was fantastic to be a little part of the community picnic event. It’s a prime example of how a corporately responsible company, like Seddon, can give back and support and strengthen community relationships.

“We are very lucky to have Seddon invest and base themselves in our borough and I would like to express my gratitude to them for their incredible support and generosity towards our local communities.

“Their commitment really does make a difference and on behalf of Bolton I would like to thank them for being an outstanding partner and a true community champion.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees enjoying the picnic festivities

The picnics featured a range of family-friendly activities, including face painting for children and an educational ‘Curious Critter’ session, offering hands-on learning about bugs, reptiles, and exotic animals. These activities not only provided entertainment but also align with Seddon's commitment to education and personal growth.

Vanessa Barlow, Social Value Manager at Seddon comments, “At Seddon, we believe in building more than just structures; we're committed to building careers and communities. These community picnics are a testament to our philosophy that our work extends beyond construction sites and into the hearts of the communities we serve.”

“Our commitment to our staff and the community goes hand in hand. By investing in our people and the places where we work, we create a positive cycle of growth and support that benefits everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative is part of Seddon's broader strategy of community engagement and social responsibility. The company has a strong track record of supporting local causes, with last year's efforts generating a significant social return on investment (SROI) of £3.4 million.

The community picnics display yet again how Seddon’s ethos of supporting the communities in which it operates, by creating lasting relationships is a key element in how it operates.