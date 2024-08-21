Wigan community groups welcome funding boost
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Standish Cricket Club and Happy Smiles Training have each been awarded £1,000 after applying to Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative.
Deputy Leader of Wigan Council, Councillor Keith Cunliffe was on hand to present a cheque to Happy Smiles who provide training for businesses and organisations to encourage inclusivity for disabled people.
Recognised on the Disability Power 100 list, Happy Smiles offers training to schools, community groups and businesses across the North West, as well as weekly programmes of support for local disabled people.
Receiving the donation from Councillor Cunliffe, Alex Winstanley, Managing Director of Happy Smiles Training CIC said “On behalf of everyone at Happy Smiles I would like to say thank you to Persimmon for their donation to help us continue providing disabled people with pathways into volunteering and employment.”
Standish Cricket Club meanwhile have also picked up £1,000 to fund two marquees which are being used to host events whilst the club’s main pavilion is out of action.
Stephen Knowles, Chair of Standish CC, commented: “This very kind donation to our club has helped us purchase two marquees which we are using as our temporary pavilion and to host events throughout the summer to bring the community together.”
Ian Hilliker, Managing Director at Persimmon North West, added: “It’s great to be able to support local organisations such as these who contribute so much to their communities.
“We’d encourage any local charities, sports clubs and community groups looking for funding to take a look at our Community Champions website.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.