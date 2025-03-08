The short memorial service was held for the first time at the new bespoke Covid-19 memorial site, The Place of Reflection at Mesnes Field, Wigan.

Wigan borough has two dedicated Covid-19 memorial sites.

The Places of Reflection located in Mesnes Field, Wigan and Lilford Park, Leigh were officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan in autumn 2024.

Both sites were specially designed, following public consultation with residents, to provide a space to acknowledge the sacrifices and contributions made during the pandemic, recognising the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and helping people to look to the future.

Young people from Wigan Youth Zone took part in a creative project to help design the stone features.

A National Day of Reflection is now held each year in March. Wigan Council invites residents and local communities to visit the sites for a moment of reflection.

Coun Molyneux said: “Ever since the pandemic we have seen it as a priority to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many across our borough during those challenging times

"In consultation with our residents and partner organisations, we were able to shape our two dedicated spaces and were delighted that they opened to the public last year.

"We would encourage people to visit Mesnes Field and Lilford Park at any time of year.

"These two sites offer the opportunity to relax and reflect and also remember those who are no longer with us.”

A ceremony was also held in the afternoon at Lilford Park, Leigh.

National Day of Reflection for Covid-19 Wigan MP Lisa Nandy at the National Day of Reflection for Covid-19 at Mesnes Field, Wigan.

National Day of Reflection for Covid-19 The Mayor of Wigan Councillor Debbie Parkinson at the National Day of Reflection for Covid-19 in Wigan.

National Day of Reflection for Covid-19 The Mayor of Wigan Councillor Debbie Parkinson, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, Makerfield MP Josh Simons, Wigan Council leader David Molyneux and other delegates joined members of the Wigan community to mark the National Day of Reflection for Covid-19, ahead of the official National Day on Sunday 9th March.