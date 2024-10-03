Wigan Couple Celebrate 60 Years of Marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The couple met in 1960 which was the start of their wonderful journey.

John and Joyce Addison from Shevington are celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary this week.

They met 64 years ago at St Anne's Parish Hall during a dance night where John was the drummer in the Wigan pop group The Countrymen and Joyce was attending with friends and they have never looked back.

They married on October 3 1964 at St John's Church in Wigan.

John and Joyce Addison as they are today, 60 years on

John and Joyce went on to reside in Shevington where they had a son and two daughters and now have eight grandchildren.

The couple will be celebrating with family and friends whilst making the most of the special occasion over the months to come.