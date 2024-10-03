Wigan Couple Celebrate 60 Years of Marriage

By Lewis Wilson
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The couple met in 1960 which was the start of their wonderful journey.

John and Joyce Addison from Shevington are celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary this week.

They met 64 years ago at St Anne's Parish Hall during a dance night where John was the drummer in the Wigan pop group The Countrymen and Joyce was attending with friends and they have never looked back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They married on October 3 1964 at St John's Church in Wigan.

John and Joyce Addison as they are today, 60 years onJohn and Joyce Addison as they are today, 60 years on
John and Joyce Addison as they are today, 60 years on

John and Joyce went on to reside in Shevington where they had a son and two daughters and now have eight grandchildren.

The couple will be celebrating with family and friends whilst making the most of the special occasion over the months to come.

Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice