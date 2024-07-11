Wigan couple celebrate 65 years of marriage
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A couple from Wigan are preparing to celebrate 65 years since tying the knot.
Kathleen and Bob Kelly of Whelley celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on the 18th July 2024
Kath & Bob were married at St Patrick's RC Church Scholes on the 18th July 1959.
They met as teenagers whilst on holiday in Blackpool.
They have a daughter, son, 3 granddaughters , son in law and daughter in law.
They intend to celebrate with a meal out with family
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.