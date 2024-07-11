Wigan couple celebrate 65 years of marriage

By Catherine Molyneux
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 10:31 BST
A couple from Wigan are preparing to celebrate 65 years since tying the knot.

Kathleen and Bob Kelly of Whelley celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary on the 18th July 2024

Kath & Bob were married at St Patrick's RC Church Scholes on the 18th July 1959.

They met as teenagers whilst on holiday in Blackpool.

They have a daughter, son, 3 granddaughters , son in law and daughter in law.

They intend to celebrate with a meal out with family

