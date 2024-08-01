Wigan dad to walk to Southport to raise money and pay his respects after knife attack horror
Declan Hall, from Pemberton, will be walking the 20 miles from Wigan to Southport to raise money for a child bereavement charity.
On arrival at Hart Street, he will lay flowers at the scene where the community are laying flowers as a mark of respect.
The walk follows Monday’s tragic events in which three young girls died after a knifeman went on the rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday event.
His fundraising page has already raised hundreds of pounds since it was set up on Tuesday (July 30).
Declan, 22, who is dad to a five-month-old baby, said: “I couldn’t sleep thinking about the little girls who’d been attacked in Southport. I wanted to do something in their honour.
"They’d been taken away from their parents and wouldn’t be able to fulfil their lives.”
He added: “I went through a traumatic experience myself after I lost my best friend to a motorcycle accident at just 14 years of age.
"I think everyone in the UK has been impacted by what’s happened. It’s a cruel heartbreaking incident.”
Declan will be raising money for the Child Bereavement charity, which helps children who have lost parents, and parents who have lost children.
The walk on Sunday, August 4 will begin at Wigan North Western station and follow the path of the canal. It will take a total of around nine-and-a-half hours to cover the 20-mile distance.
Declan’s fundraising page can be found by searching for “8 Beautiful Children and 2 Heroes” on Gofundme.
