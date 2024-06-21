Wigan estate agents hold event following re-brand

On the evening of 13th June, T Fazakerley & Son hosted clients and professional contacts at the Victorian Court Room in the Old Courts, Wigan.

Well supported, with the help of the Museum of Life we have since traced back the company to having started in 1931 we have had the same telephone number since 1933 with additional digits. Now in the 5th generation we have re-branded to Fazakerley Sharpe, headed by Jack Sharpe the Great Great Grandson of the founder.

On the evening, entertainment was provided by a Ukulele band, Mersey Belles and we were pleased to host clients, professional contacts with representatives from Professionals of Wigan, Houghton Pigot, Stephensons, Haynes & Haynes, Helen Ferneyhough Associates, Greater Manchester Growth Hub.

We are proud of our heritage we specialise in residential, commercial and rural property. We have grown quickly in the last three years from type writers and fax machines to laptops and rightmove with a team of three full time, we assist with the management of residential, commercial and rural properties, largely located in the North West of England.

From a standing start we have sold over £8.25m comprising over 30 acres of land and 40 residential properties, including development sites. Our longest standing management instruction dates back to 1909, a client that the founder brought with him when he set up the business later in 1931. We are very appreciative of the support to date and look forward to future growth providing a traditional service to our clients throughout the north west.

