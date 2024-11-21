Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan couple whose baby was born with one kidney are planning a fund-raising thank-you to the doctors and nurses who came to her rescue.

Katie Sedgwick and her husband Harry are currently preparing for an evening of fund-raising for Wigan Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit later this month.

The pair have organised a charity night at the Farmers Arms in Heskin, Chorley, to raise money both for the hospital unit and Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley in honour of their daughter Skye, who was born and saved by the infirmary team last month.

Katie said: “During my pregnancy we found out our daughter Skye was going to be born with one kidney.

"My due date for her was October 16 but, due to being diagnosed with intrahepatic cholestasis (a liver condition that can be of danger to both mother and baby), I had to go into hospital for an emergency induction earlier than expected.

“After hours on end Skye was born on September 23 and in the next couple of hours we noticed some changes in her.

"She was diagnosed with severe jaundice meaning she had too much bilirubin (a byproduct of broken-down old red blood cells) in her blood.

‘Skye was admitted to the neonatal unit on the next day and put in an incubator under intense phototherapy, meaning she had the maximum amount – four – of lights to help her tiny body fight the bad blood cells to escape out of her body quicker.”

The family are hoping not to just raise awareness of the work the unit did, but the emotional support they give to people in the same position as them.

The mother of two said: “The nurses on the neonatal unit were wonderful. The support they gave to me, and my partner Harry was incredible, even making me a bed right next to her incubator so that I could try to get some sleep.”

Harry and Katie are also fund-raising for Derian House, a charity very close to their heart.

Katie said: “My sister-in-law had a little boy called Don who sadly passed away a short time after being born which was utterly heart-breaking for a family to go through, but Derian House was so supportive.”

And with the festive season coming soon their only hope is to try and help ease the strain of other families who won’t be able to be at home with their babies.

Katie said: “Every second of the day they were there with tissues and a hug or just as someone to talk to.

”The staff in the unit saved our daughter and for that we will forever be grateful.”

To donate, head to the event on November 30 at 7pm and get yourself some raffle tickets. The evening will include performances by the singer Katie Bellen followed by a party. All proceeds will go directly to both charities.

Admission is free. Raffle prizes include Cyndi Lauper tickets at the VIP Bentley lounge at the Etihad stadium and an Everton seat in the dug-out, plus hampers and vouchers.