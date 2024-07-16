Wigan firm bolsters leadership team with latest appointment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evolve, the leading provider of Managed Network Solutions and IT services, today announces the appointment of Simon Saffidine as its Chief Technology Officer.

Simon brings a wealth of expertise in IT engineering and technical service delivery. His appointment will further accelerate Evolve’s growth strategy and strengthen its position as an industry leader.

Commenting on the announcement, Alan Stephenson-Brown, CEO at Evolve said: “We are thrilled to welcome Simon to our executive team. He is an accomplished IT professional a proven track record of delivering tailored IT and managed network solutions, and his extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Simon Saffidine, Chief Technology Officer, Evolve

Simon joins the Evolve leadership team after serving as Director of Technical Transformation for ANS Group, overseeing the integration of software and processes, and acting as the technical lead for acquisitions. Prior to this, he spent six years at UKFast, the last two years as Technical Director and participating on the Board to influence crucial decisions.

He studied Computer Networking Technology and Information Technology at Manchester Metropolitan University, and started his career as an engineering apprentice at Fujitsu Services and Bombardier Aerospace (UK) Ltd.

Simon added: “I am honored to join Evolve and eager to work with such a talented and dedicated team. Evolve has seen impressive growth in recent years, and my immediate focus will be how we build on that to take the business to the next level.

“Aside from the incredible Evolve offering, I was really drawn here by its people; it's refreshing to be somewhere that people genuinely care and have a passion for the business. That level of motivation is incredibly unique.

“I look forward to getting to know our customers better, driving our technology strategy forward and advancing the company’s mission to take the pain out of connectivity.”

As Chief Technology Officer at Evolve, Simon will be responsible for the strategic direction of the technological advancements within Evolve, and for leading the policies and procedures guiding how technology can enhance Evolve’s suite of cutting-edge solutions.

Evolve specialises in network solutions for forecourts, including fuel stations and convenience stores. Its managed network services optimises supply chain management, logistics, and store operations, leading to improved profitability and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit [email protected]