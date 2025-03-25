Wigan Freemasons Donate £3000 to The Brick

A letter from The Brick to Wigan Masonic Group. I am writing this email to express sincere gratitude on behalf of The Brick for the three food donations that we have received over the past four months, totalling approximately £3000.

We cyclically struggle for food donations in February and March every year with the public now struggling to donate food all year round; which has been a limiting factor in Brick Food having the resource to adequately support individuals and families who urgently need our support. The donations we have received from the Wigan Group of Masonic Lodges and Chapters have been exceptional and ensured that we can provide families with comprehensive support of a range of essential food and non-food items. I would like to express this gratitude on behalf of the three hundred members who rely on our services every week and how much your support means to them.

I would like to specifically thank Frank for his time and work in collecting the food and for his consideration in asking what items we would need. This level of thought has ensured that we have been able to fill supply gaps and ensure a comprehensive offering of nutritious items.

Response from Wigan Group Chairman:

Firstly, thank you for your kind words. It has been an absolute pleasure for the Wigan Masonic Group to support The Brick. In monetary terms I believe our donations over the years have surpassed £3,000 and it is right we support both the work you do and our local communities that benefit from such.

I also know the support you receive from the Masonic Group won’t simply stop despite us now almost reaching the end of our current support fund. The many Masons within our Group are continually encourage for their giving and support of charities, and of course you have an inside man in Frank!

Thanks once again for taking the time to write to us and for the amazing work the whole team at The Brick do.