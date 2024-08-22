Wigan Fundraising group reaches £13,000 milestone for Guide Dogs

By Joanna Kinrade
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 17:30 BST
Local fundraisers across Wigan have won recognition for raising £13,000, funding a guide dog into a partnership with someone with sight loss. Thanks to these hard-working volunteers, guide dog Tess (a black Standard Poodle x Labrador) is now fully funded to support someone with sight loss for her working dog career.

This is the fifth guide dog partnership the Wigan fundraising group has been able to support, thanks to their ongoing commitment to fundraising.

Guide Dogs continues to support the dogs during their time working as a guide, so the £13,000 figure covers the cost of food, vets’ bills and ongoing training after the dog is partnered with someone with sight loss.

The Wigan fundraising group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised the sum through local activities and events such as summer and winter fetes, collections, fashion shows and through talks and demonstrations.

The Wigan fundraising group have been busy fundraising in the local areaThe Wigan fundraising group have been busy fundraising in the local area
The Wigan fundraising group have been busy fundraising in the local area

Colin Rosson, the Group Coordinator, said: “We have help and support from so many people, a huge thank you to everyone in the fundraising group, and the other adjacent fundraising groups who have supported us when needed. The support and assistance from Diane Moore and the Guide Dogs team at Atherton has been exceptional.

“Lastly but certainly not least, a big thank you to the public for their continuing support”.

Diane Moore, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum, which will make a real difference for the people we support.

Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

Tess, a black Standard Poodle x Labrador, is now fully funded for her working careerTess, a black Standard Poodle x Labrador, is now fully funded for her working career
Tess, a black Standard Poodle x Labrador, is now fully funded for her working career

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do. We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

The charity is looking for more volunteers to help out in a number of roles, from fundraising to helping raise puppies. To find out about volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 0800 781 1444.

