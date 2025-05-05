Cross Street Arts artist Jane Fairhurst, who also has work in the exhibition, said: "Our artists are thrilled to be bringing together such a great cohort of artists to the North West, something so positive for our region and wider community."

The exhibition is on until June 7 and the Cross Street Arts gallery is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 11am and 4pm.

While at the exhibition, our photographer was given a tour of the space to see artists at work in their bespoke creative studios.

Cross Street Arts was set up as a charitable organisation in 1999 with the aim to provide, where possible, access to studio spaces and exhibition opportunities for professional artists.

One of its goals is to create greater access to the visual arts and encourage learning and appreciation of these in the public arena.

This year Cross Street Arts celebrates its 25th anniversary, standing as one of the North West’s most enduring and vibrant artist studios.

Over the course of the year, the studio and its members will be hosting a series of creative and social events, workshops and exhibitions across the Wigan borough to celebrate this milestone achievement.

1 . CROSS STREET ARTS Artists, from left, Debra Bundenberg, Brian Whitmore, Jane Fairhurst, Emma Saunders and Wendy Chapman, enjoy the new exhibition hosted by Cross Street Arts, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . CROSS STREET ARTS Debra Bundenberg admires work as part of SPLIT2 an exhibition hosted by Cross Street Arts, Standish. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . CROSS STREET ARTS Cross Street Arts, Standish, host SPLIT 2, the second part of a touring exhibition that follows a highly successful exhibition in Hypha Studio Art Space, Wrexham. The exhibition features artworks from over 60 contributing artists currently studying the Turps Correspondence Course 24/25 and are from across the UK, Eire, Europe, Scandinavia and USA. (Turps is a highly regarded educational resource for painters and sculptors that artists can access globally). Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales