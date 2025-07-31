Set beneath the arches on Queen Street, the event invites crate-diggers and music fans of all tastes to browse vinyl across all genres, spin their favourite finds on open decks, and soak up the atmosphere.

This free fair aims to bring together music lovers, collectors, and curious newcomers in a relaxed setting - with great craft beer on tap.

Vinyl is more popular than ever, with a new wave of fans, especially younger generations, embracing the analogue culture of music.

In 2024 alone, vinyl sales generated nearly £200m in the UK, marking a 10 per cent year-on-year increase and showing no signs of slowing down.

Local music enthusiast and co-organiser Jordan Wilson says the idea grew from wanting to celebrate Wigan’s deep music roots while creating something fresh for the town’s scene.

He said: “Music is a massive part of Wigan’s culture, going all the way back to Northern Soul and the iconic all-nighters, to Wigan Pier, The Verve, and now bands like The Lathums putting us back on the map.

"But despite that legacy, there just aren’t any proper record fairs within the town now.

"I wanted to create something where people can dig through quality vinyl, hear music played live on the turntables, and not be priced out of it.”

Nick Randall, musician and events manager-cum-promoter at The Beer Hangar, said:"The Beer Hangar is the ideal central spot to host something like this, we’re all working to build a little hub for arts, culture, and community.

"We are trying to support Wigan’s music scene, and it’s great to welcome a new event like this to The Beer Hangar calendar.

"Following the success of the Soul Grooves all-dayer with Jordan, it’s another great step in showcasing local music culture right here."

All record dealers for the fair have been carefully selected to ensure there’s something for everyone; from classic rock to soul, jazz, funk, indie, hip-hop, punk, post-punk, garage, dance, and rare finds.

Organisers say that the aim is to keep prices fair and realistic, encouraging people to explore new genres and start or grow their own collections.

Dealers have now been confirmed to be coming from Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, North Wales and even Bridgewater in Somerset!

Open decks will let visitors play their new (or old) records during the day, adding to the interactive, community vibe.

Paired with The Beer Hanger’s craft beer selection and friendly atmosphere, the event promises to be a unique addition to Wigan’s cultural calendar.

Event Details:

·Date: Sunday 10th August

Time: 10am to 4pm

Venue: The Beer Hanger, Arch 6, Queen Street, Wigan

Free Entry

For more information, please contact Jordan Wilson or Nick Randall via Facebook, or visit The Beer Hangar in person.