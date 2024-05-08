Wigan gym appoints employment law firm to provide HR support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Based in Wigan, Greater Manchester, Fitness First was among the pioneers of the UK gym industry in the 1990s and now operates 28 health and wellbeing clubs nationwide, providing classes, equipment, personal trainers and customised workouts for individual and corporate members.

Chris Boyle, partner and head of employment with AfterAthena, said: “Fitness First is a prestigious and valued addition to AfterAthena’s growing roster of clients across a wide range of sectors seeking our expert support for their HR operations.

“As part of our personal and hands-on approach we’ll be part of Fitness First’s HR team to help them address every issue arising in specific areas of HR, providing a wealth of legal knowledge and tailored advice.”

Vicky Inman, head of HR at Fitness First, said: “AfterAthena’s commitment to excellence truly stood out and was the main reason, along with a down-to-earth attitude, that we’ve appointed them as our strategic HR and employment law support.

“The team has been an invaluable source of support, guiding Fitness First through complex cases and organisational changes with unparalleled expertise and advice; it's been nothing short of fantastic.

“Looking ahead, I anticipate our continued collaboration with the exceptional team at AfterAthena, as they have already proven to be exactly what this brand needs, reliable partners.”