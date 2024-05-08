Wigan gym appoints employment law firm to provide HR support

Nationwide gym operator Fitness First has appointed employment law, HR and health & safety firm AfterAthena to provide tailored HR support.AfterAthena, part of the Preston, Lancashire-based Napthens Group, will support the HR team at Fitness First in specialist areas of employment law including HR practices, contract guidance and redundancy procedures.
By Eleanor MasonContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 10:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Based in Wigan, Greater Manchester, Fitness First was among the pioneers of the UK gym industry in the 1990s and now operates 28 health and wellbeing clubs nationwide, providing classes, equipment, personal trainers and customised workouts for individual and corporate members.

Chris Boyle, partner and head of employment with AfterAthena, said: “Fitness First is a prestigious and valued addition to AfterAthena’s growing roster of clients across a wide range of sectors seeking our expert support for their HR operations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As part of our personal and hands-on approach we’ll be part of Fitness First’s HR team to help them address every issue arising in specific areas of HR, providing a wealth of legal knowledge and tailored advice.”

Fitness FirstFitness First
Fitness First

Vicky Inman, head of HR at Fitness First, said: “AfterAthena’s commitment to excellence truly stood out and was the main reason, along with a down-to-earth attitude, that we’ve appointed them as our strategic HR and employment law support.

“The team has been an invaluable source of support, guiding Fitness First through complex cases and organisational changes with unparalleled expertise and advice; it's been nothing short of fantastic.

“Looking ahead, I anticipate our continued collaboration with the exceptional team at AfterAthena, as they have already proven to be exactly what this brand needs, reliable partners.”

Other clients of AfterAthena include Booths, Fresenius Kabi, Thwaites, English Football League and N Brown PLC.

Related topics:Fitness FirstWiganNationwidePrestonLancashire