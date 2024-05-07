Wigan Infirmary Capital Estates Team nominated for prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team have been nominated for all the exceptional work that took place around the conception, design and construction leading to the opening of the new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) and Laminar Flow Theatre at Leigh Infirmary.

Since opening back in November of last year, the CDC has welcomed a whole host of patients for a wide range of different treatments, allowing Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) to offer diagnostic procedures at Leigh Infirmary as well as those already taking place at Wrightington Hospital and the Royal Albert Edward Infirmary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By combining the construction of the CDC and new Laminar Flow Theatre, the Capital Estates Team were able to improve patient flow and make better use of existing space at the Leigh site whilst keeping total costs under the total budget.

WWL's Capital Estates Team along with WWL Chair, Mark Jones

Tabitha Gardner, WWL’s Chief Finance Officer spoke on the nomination saying: “I am immensely proud of all of our colleagues in our Capital Estates Team for all the hard work and dedication they showed on the new CDC and Laminar Flow Theatre Project.

“To be nominated for such a prestigious national award is exactly what the team deserves and I am pleased that the team are receiving this recognition for their amazing work.

“The new CDC and Laminar Flow Theatre at the Leigh site has allowed us to greatly increase our capacity and allows us to offer more options to our patients to be treated at our sites across the Wigan Borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of this would have been possible without the hard work of our Capital Estates Team and I’d like to thank all of the Team for their hard work and congratulate them on their nomination.”

To support the CDC and Laminar Flow Theatre project, work is currently taking place to expand the car parking at Leigh Infirmary to provide more parking space for patients using the new facilities.

Mike Watson, Senior Project Manager within the Capital Estates Team commented on the nomination stating: “It is a great privilege to have been nominated for the Team of the Year Award at this year’s HEFMA Awards and would not have happened without the amazing work of all of my colleagues in the Capital Estates Team.

“The new CDC and Laminar Flow Theatre at Leigh have been very well received by both patients and clinical colleagues alike with both commenting on how outstanding the new facilities are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was amazing to be involved in a project that has provided such a boost to the Trust and allowed us to improve on the excellent services we provide to our patients.