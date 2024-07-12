On the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary, patients have been predicting scores all week – some a little more optimistic than others - taking part in flag decorating and the Final is to be screened in the lounge on the Unit for patients and staff members to view.
Kevin Parker-Evans, WWL Chief Nursing Officer, commented: “Our staff have really been going the extra mile to bring the games and the spirit of the nation to our patients across WWL and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved.
"Being able to do something like this reiterates the importance of our patient’s experience of care and compassion while they are with us and we’re looking forward to cheering the team on together on Sunday.”
1. UGC-Image-318588
Rainbow Ward team in the england t-shirts Photo: Submitted
2. UGC-Image-318578
Patient on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit Photo: Submitted
3. UGC-Image-318583
Patient and staff members on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit Photo: Submitted
4. UGC-Image-318584
Patient and staff member on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.