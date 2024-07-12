Wigan Infirmary celebrate England's Euros success

By WWL NHS FT
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:51 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Staff and patients at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are getting behind the England men’s team, as plans are put in place to make sure no one misses out on watching them take on Spain in the Euros 2024 Final this weekend.

On the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary, patients have been predicting scores all week – some a little more optimistic than others - taking part in flag decorating and the Final is to be screened in the lounge on the Unit for patients and staff members to view.

Kevin Parker-Evans, WWL Chief Nursing Officer, commented: “Our staff have really been going the extra mile to bring the games and the spirit of the nation to our patients across WWL and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved.

"Being able to do something like this reiterates the importance of our patient’s experience of care and compassion while they are with us and we’re looking forward to cheering the team on together on Sunday.”

Rainbow Ward team in the england t-shirts

Rainbow Ward team in the england t-shirts Photo: Submitted

Patient on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit

Patient on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit Photo: Submitted

Patient and staff members on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit

Patient and staff members on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit Photo: Submitted

Patient and staff member on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit

Patient and staff member on the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit Photo: Submitted

