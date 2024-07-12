On the Jean Heyes Reablement Unit at Leigh Infirmary, patients have been predicting scores all week – some a little more optimistic than others - taking part in flag decorating and the Final is to be screened in the lounge on the Unit for patients and staff members to view.

Kevin Parker-Evans, WWL Chief Nursing Officer, commented: “Our staff have really been going the extra mile to bring the games and the spirit of the nation to our patients across WWL and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved.

"Being able to do something like this reiterates the importance of our patient’s experience of care and compassion while they are with us and we’re looking forward to cheering the team on together on Sunday.”

