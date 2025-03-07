The traditional event which celebrates Ireland’s patron saint, will be led by St Patrick followed by 10 Irish Wolfhounds, the Liverpool Irish Pipe Band, two 120-year-old banners (on loan from St Patrick's church in Scholes), Brian Boru with his friend Paddy the Leprechaun, Irish tractors and lots of community groups!

Among dignitaries will be the Mayor of St Helens, two local MPs, Ashton councillors and a representative from the Irish embassy in London.

The festivities continue during the afternoon and evening in the club with music, singing and dancing.

There is quite a musical build-up too with Paddy's Day karaoke and social from 2pm to 7pm followed by an Irish traditional session with Comhaltas musicians from 8.30pm until 11pm on Friday March 15, while on Saturday March 16 the Barry Doyle band will perform from 8pm to 11pm.

And on St Patrick’s Day itself – Monday March 17 – the club hosts a Happy St Patrick's karaoke from 2pm to 7pm and Sean McSherry’s Irish disco from 8pm to 11pm.

The Brian Boru Club on Bryn Street, named after the 11th century High King of Ireland, is the oldest Irish club in the UK, having been founded in 1889 by a group of emigrants who had left Ireland in search of work.

