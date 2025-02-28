Wigan King Street party pics from October 2010

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
It’s October 2010 and the Wigan Evening Post’s former chief photographer Gary Brunskill is out on King Street to capture on film more nightclubbers to feature in the paper’s popular On The Town feature.

We trust this gallery conjures up plenty of happy memories from almost 15 years ago.

.

1. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in October 2010

. Photo: GB

Photo Sales
.

2. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in October 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in October 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Nightclubbers on Wigan King Street in October 2010

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:King StreetWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice