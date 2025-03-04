This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Wigan lawyer turned author is celebrating becoming a Sunday Times bestseller.

And it is particularly pleasing for Louise Cadman that she knocked Simon Squibb and Jen Sincero off the top spots to become number one best-selling author in eight categories during the week of International Women’s Day.

Powerhouse is flying off the shelves and has been described as a “collection of empowering and inspiring stories packed with business gold.”

Penning her own powerful chapter alongside 16 others, these honest accounts reveal the challenges and lessons learned in growing a successful business alongside stories of resilience to invaluable advice and inside business secrets from women at the top of their game from a variety of industries.

Each author has written her chapter to showcase becoming a Powerhouse and they also reveal the gold dust of their business success.

From nail-biting stories of resilience to invaluable advice from women at the top of their game, you'll gain insights from: Solicitors - Finance Experts - Coaches - Philanthropists - Creatives - Pharmacist - Digital Specialists - Restaurateur and more.

In the book Louise shares her journey from being a family law solicitor to becoming a family law mediator setting up her own business in her chapter “She believes she could and she did.”

This book is a part of her mission to encourage people to believe in themselves, that they are good enough and they can do it.

Louise said: “I’m delighted to be a part of this collaborative project.

"I decided to take part in this book because I wanted to share my journey with others and inspire them to believe in themselves and from negativity find the positive.

"I’m excited to be a best-selling author and hoping that in our shared accounts, many more women will find the courage and confidence to be who they want to be and not let anyone define or limit them.”

Launching globally Powerhouse, available now via https://amzn.eu/d/1qNcn6G went straight in at number one on the Amazon best seller charts in eight categories, knocking off You are a Badass by Jen Sincero and Simon Squibb’s What’s your Dream from the top spot.

The book, hosted by Elizabeth McQuillan CEO Flamingo Business, was launched to celebrate International Women’s Day.

She said: “I am so excited for you all to read this incredible collaboration book that I am proudly a part of! It will leave you feeling empowered, connected, and ready to take on the world.

"A Powerhouse is defined as ‘A person of great energy, strength or power.’ And this book aims to challenge the reader to step into their own power.

"This isn't just a business book, this is an empowering and entertaining guide, for anyone looking to step into their own power.”

Published by The Publishing Pod, CEO Louisa Herridge said: “Running a book collaboration for me isn’t just about hitting Number 1, it is about bringing together women, creating beautiful relationships, and inspiring the readers and International Women’s Day was the perfect time to celebrate these Powerhouses and everything that they have achieved.”