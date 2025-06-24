Wigan & Leigh Hospice garden project blooms thanks to community grant

A once underused outdoor space at Wigan & Leigh Hospice in Hindley has been transformed into a vibrant, inclusive garden.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice received a Green Community Grant to enhance its gardens to bring peace, comfort and connection for patients and visitors.

The project was made possible through a grant from the Bupa Foundation’s Healthy Cities initiative, supporting grassroots projects that enhance urban green spaces, promoting both people and planet health.

In June, the initiative, in partnership with Groundwork, opens again for applications, offering grants of up to £2,000 to non-fee-paying schools, charities, and not-for-profits to create or enhance green spaces to help people be healthier – such as outdoor classrooms, sensory gardens, allotments and more. Applications can be made on the website.

The garden is ready to enjoy

Recognising that not all patients can access the full garden, the hospice installed hanging baskets outside each patient room – bringing colour and nature directly to their windows and terraces.

Additionally, perennial plants were added to the hospice’s entrance beds, creating a warm and welcoming first impression for visitors. These low-maintenance blooms ensure year-round beauty and comfort for all who arrive.

The project has already improved 15 garden areas and brought joy to over 1,200 people.

Clare Cooke, director of business development at the hospice, said: “Nature has a dramatic impact on health and wellbeing, and we want to ensure we do all we can to make the most of that.”

The garden starts to bloom

Anna Russell, Director of the Bupa Foundation, said: "At Bupa, we believe the health of people and the health of our planet are deeply connected. That’s why we’re proud to support grassroots projects like the inclusive garden at Wigan & Leigh Hospice. By creating greener, healthier spaces - such as this garden to bring peace, comfort and connection for patients and visitors - we’re improving the health of our cities and encouraging people to spend more time outdoors to connect with nature. This supports physical and mental wellbeing but also contributes to a healthier environment. It’s a great example of the initiative’s impact, and the potential for even more communities to benefit in 2025.

“These grants are made possible thanks to the incredible efforts of our colleagues and corporate partners, who take part in our annual Healthy Cities movement challenge every June to raise funds for local green initiatives. It’s a powerful reminder that when we all get involved, we can make a real difference to the health of our communities and the environment.”

Want to transform your local green space to help people be healthier? To apply, visit https://www.groundwork.org.uk/bupa-foundation-green-grants/