Wigan & Leigh Hospice volunteers nominated for an Our Town award

On Thursday 3rd October, a group of long serving Wigan & Leigh Hospice volunteers attended the Our Town Awards, where they were nominated for the Leadership Award.

The Our Town Awards were first introduced in 2021, and are Wigan Borough's awards, run by Wigan Council, which celebrate the borough's most brilliant community-minded individuals and groups.

With nine categories, the awards latest addition is The Leader’s Award- Outstanding Achievement Marking 50 Years of Wigan Borough, of which the Wigan & Leigh Hospice volunteers were nominated.

The award has been introduced to celebrate 50 years since the formation of Wigan Borough and recognises ‘an individual or organisation who has made an outstanding contribution to our community in the past 50 years. This might be through an ongoing long-term commitment to improving their local area or a once in a lifetime achievement that sets them apart to deserve a thank you from us all.’

Wigan & Leigh Hospice volunteers at Our Town Awards 2024

Over 500 volunteers support Wigan & Leigh Hospice, dedicating their free time and energy into running their 10 charity shops, working on reception, in the Inpatient Unit, maintaining the gardens, helping the Fundraising team, supporting the clinical teams out in the community and much more. Without them, the Hospice would not be able to provide quality care to patients and their loved ones living in Wigan and Leigh.

Volunteers Phil, Maureen, Linda, Pauline, Gill, Susan, Kate and Margaret, who have between them given an unbelievable 257 years of volunteering time to the hospice, were joined by Volunteer Coordinator, Rachel Tilly and Director of People and Operations, Sarah Brooks at The Edge in Wigan.

Volunteer Coordinator, Rachel Tilly said:

"All of our volunteers should be very proud of themselves to get shortlisted. It’s a pleasure to work with such kind and generous people, who for whatever reason choose to give their free time to help out the hospice, in many different ways."

Other awards include Young Person of the Year, Environment Champion, Community Initiative of the Year, Neighbour of the Year, Unsung Hero, Volunteer of the Year, Community Wealth Building: Business of the Year, School of the Year and Unpaid Carers Award.