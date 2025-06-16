Wigan man selected for prestigious disability-led Race Across Europe
Haydn, who is a co-founder of the nationally recognised Happy Smiles Training CIC, will represent Wigan and Greater Manchester as one of just four participants in this powerful journey promoting disability inclusion across the continent.
He will be joined by fellow co-founder and friend, Alex Winstanley, as they fly the flags for inclusion, accessibility, and Wigan’s proud community spirit.
Both Haydn and Alex are at the heart of Happy Smiles Training: an organisation led by disabled people, delivering inclusive training that they say is changing attitudes in schools, workplaces, and beyond.
The team’s lived experience-led approach has earned widespread acclaim, including the King’s Award for Voluntary Service and the highly-coveted National Diversity Award for Disability Organisation of the Year in 2024.
Haydn, who uses a wheelchair and has inspired thousands through his training and public speaking, said: “I am very honoured and excited to be selected!
"This is about more than a race: it’s about showing what disabled people can do when barriers are removed.
"I’m proud to represent Wigan and all of our community at Happy Smiles Training.”
Alex added: “Haydn inspires people daily, and not because he lives with cerebral palsy but, despite it, he thrives by changing mindsets and not just sticking to traditional, outdated expectations of disabled people.
"I couldn’t think of anyone better to take on this challenge.
"We’re doing this for every disabled person who’s ever been underestimated...and we’re proud to be putting Wigan on the map!”
The Race Across Europe is run by Freedom One Life, a company founded by disabled entrepreneur Alex Papanikolaou.
The race will follow an epic route through Europe from London to Turin, combining physical endurance with a clear message of equality and visibility.
It is possible to follow Haydn and Alex’s journey and see their announcement video here:
https://www.facebook.com/happysmilestrainingcic
To learn more about their work with Happy Smiles Training or to get involved, visit: