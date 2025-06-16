Wigan man selected for prestigious disability-led Race Across Europe

Award-winning Wigan social entrepreneur Haydn Smith has been selected from over 60 applicants across the UK to take part in this summer’s Race Across Europe: a groundbreaking, disability-led challenge powered by Freedom One Life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haydn, who is a co-founder of the nationally recognised Happy Smiles Training CIC, will represent Wigan and Greater Manchester as one of just four participants in this powerful journey promoting disability inclusion across the continent.

He will be joined by fellow co-founder and friend, Alex Winstanley, as they fly the flags for inclusion, accessibility, and Wigan’s proud community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Haydn and Alex are at the heart of Happy Smiles Training: an organisation led by disabled people, delivering inclusive training that they say is changing attitudes in schools, workplaces, and beyond.

Members of the Happy Smiles Training team, including Haydn central, alongside Wigan Youthzone staff after a disability awareness workshop in 2024

The team’s lived experience-led approach has earned widespread acclaim, including the King’s Award for Voluntary Service and the highly-coveted National Diversity Award for Disability Organisation of the Year in 2024.

Haydn, who uses a wheelchair and has inspired thousands through his training and public speaking, said: “I am very honoured and excited to be selected!

"This is about more than a race: it’s about showing what disabled people can do when barriers are removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m proud to represent Wigan and all of our community at Happy Smiles Training.”

Haydn and Alex smiling together wearing suits in black and white

Alex added: “Haydn inspires people daily, and not because he lives with cerebral palsy but, despite it, he thrives by changing mindsets and not just sticking to traditional, outdated expectations of disabled people.

"I couldn’t think of anyone better to take on this challenge.

"We’re doing this for every disabled person who’s ever been underestimated...and we’re proud to be putting Wigan on the map!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Race Across Europe is run by Freedom One Life, a company founded by disabled entrepreneur Alex Papanikolaou.

Haydn laughing as he signs copies of a children’s book he wrote with Alex about the journey of Happy Smiles Training - ‘Change’

The race will follow an epic route through Europe from London to Turin, combining physical endurance with a clear message of equality and visibility.

It is possible to follow Haydn and Alex’s journey and see their announcement video here:

To learn more about their work with Happy Smiles Training or to get involved, visit: