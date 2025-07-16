Wigan Martial Arts Club Celebrates World Champion Success on International Stage

The group competed as part of the English Karate Academy (EKA) and went head-to-head with elite fighters from across the globe. Despite the scale of the event, they proved that a grassroots community club from Wigan could compete and win on the world stage.

Black Scorpion Karate CIC, which runs inclusive martial arts programmes across Wigan, St Helens, and Warrington, brought home the following results:

Darcey McDonald – World Champion

– World Champion Holly McDonald – Bronze

– Bronze Lucy Aitken – Two Silver Medals

– Two Silver Medals Isabelle Clark – Double World Champion

– Double World Champion Sally Edwards – World Champion

Most competitors were between 8 and 18 years old, and Coach Sally Edwards also earned a gold medal.

From Local club to World Podium

“This is a proud moment in our club’s history,” said Sensei Paul Selby, founder and Chief Instructor. “These students have trained so hard, and to come home as world medallists is an incredible achievement, not just for them, but for our whole community.”

Black Scorpion Karate is the current holder of Wigan’s Believe Sports Club of the Year (2024) and became a Community Interest Company in 2024, committed to inclusion, accessibility, and opportunity for all.

The trip was made possible thanks to local fundraising, including a sponsored bike ride and bag packing at Tesco. The club raised over £500 per family, saving extra funds to support future competitors.

PemTaxis, Ball and Boot, Wigan, Gin on the Lane, Premier Roofing, and LJB Plastering & Home Improvements Ltd provided business sponsorship. The team also partnered with Andy’s Man Club and Healthier Heroes CIC to promote mental health and veteran support.

Black Scorpion Karate CIC runs traditional karate classes and 1-to-1 sessions for children with SEND, Holiday camps (through HAF and Wigan Short Breaks), Pokémon Club, and open community activities.

Want to Learn More? The club welcomes new students year-round.

Visit blackscorpionkarate.co.uk or follow @BlackScorpionKC on Facebook or Instagram to get involved.

1 . Contributed Black Scorpion Karate CIC instructor, Sensei Lucy Aitken, Dual Silver World Medalist. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Darcey McDonald (8) on the first place podium in Malmo, Sweden. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Black Scorpion Karate CIC student, Holly McDonald, Karate world medalist. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Squad Coach, Sally, and Daughter Isabelle. Both karate World Champions Photo: Submitted Photo Sales