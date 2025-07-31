Wigan Mayor and Consort launch the Young Female Carers Workshops with the team from Wigan and Leigh Carers, supported by Wigan Soroptimists

A new initiative is providing vital support and skill-building for young female carers who are still at school.

Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre has launched its new Empowering Young Female Carer Workshops to support girls aged 11 to 16 who look after loved ones.

Officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Jenny Bullen, this programme helps young female carers build confidence, resilience, and key life skills in a safe and supportive environment.

These workshops have been created to celebrate the strength and dedication of young female carers, often having to balance these important responsibilities with studies and personal dreams.

The workshops will be held over the school summer holidays and offer sessions on: Mental Health and Mindfulness, Body Confidence and Nutrition, Social Media Safety and Relationships and finally Celebrating Successes and Aspirations.

“We are delighted to provide a space where young female carers can access meaningful support, develop new skills, and build lasting friendships,” said Christine Aspin Chief Executive from the Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre.

“By investing in their confidence and well-being, we are helping these remarkable young women unlock their full potential.”

The workshops receive funding from the Wigan Soroptimists and Wigan’s Supporting Communities Fund.

Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre has expressed gratitude to all involved in bringing this project to fruition and looks forward to supporting the next generation of inspiring young carers.

For more information and to register for any of the workshops, please contact Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre on 01942 697885, or email [email protected]