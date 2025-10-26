Wigan mum has once again converted family home into spine-chilling Halloween House Of Horrors – “It’s like the Blackpool Illuminations from your nightmares!”

Emma and Dale have spent thousands of pounds on special effects, lighting, props and animatronics. Emma has also built some of the props, helping to bring the house to ghoulish life and create a one-of-a-kind Halloween display for all to enjoy.

The fundraising event will take place on Thursday 30th October at 6:00pm. Address: Nixon Phillips Drive, Hindley Green, Wigan WN2 4UQ.

Spooky minions will be there handing out treats to all ghosts and ghouls. Sweets, drinks, trick-or-treats and Halloween gifts will be available to purchase. Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase and get you in for a chance of winning spooktacular prizes, including M&S hampers.

Emma and Dale will be on the lookout to find one lucky winner for best dressed.

Everyone is welcome – pop over for a scream-worthy good time this Halloween!

To donate online please visit TotalGiving™ - Donate to Charity