Wigan named most affordable city to live in to attend the best schools in England, new study reveals

With house prices in England climbing steadily over the years, finding an affordable home can feel like an uphill battle, especially if you’re also trying to secure a place near a top-rated school.

For many families, living in the catchment area of an outstanding school often comes with a premium price tag.

But what if you could have both? What if there were places in England where excellent education didn’t mean blowing the budget on a mortgage? A new study has revealed the cities that offer just that. So, where in England can you find the perfect mix of affordability and educational excellence?

The research, carried out by University of Technology Sydney Online, explored over 130 locations across England to uncover where families can enjoy both quality education and budget-friendly housing. Using data from Ofsted inspections (January 2024 to January 2025) and house prices reported by the Office for National Statistics, researchers scored each location on two main factors: the percentage of schools rated ‘Outstanding’ and the average house price.

Topping the chart is Wigan, which manages to blend affordability with educational excellence better than anywhere else in England. With a total score of 93.09, Wigan stands out for having the highest proportion of outstanding schools, 12.06%, among the 130 areas analysed.

What sweetens the deal even more is the house price. At just £194,000, Wigan ranks as the 15th most affordable area in the study. That combination of top-tier schooling and modest property prices makes Wigan a clear winner for families looking to settle down without making major compromises.

Meanwhile, Preston ranks in second place, with average house prices at just £172,000 and 10.82% of its schools rated as outstanding, earning a total score of 89.98. Chorley is third, balancing a higher house price of £237,000 with an impressive 11.89% of outstanding schools. Burnley ranks fourth, offering the cheapest homes on the list at £118,000, though its outstanding school rate is more modest at 8.23%. Luton secures fifth, blending affordability (£199,000) with a 9.95% outstanding school rate.

In sixth, Hastings commands higher property costs at £262,000, but its 11.11% rate of outstanding schools justifies the spend. Knowsley, ranked seventh, is one of the most affordable with homes averaging £181,000 and nearly 9% of its schools earning top marks. Norwich takes eighth place with house prices at £246,000 and 10.09% of schools rated outstanding. Middlesbrough is among the cheapest at £144,000, though only 7.80% of schools are outstanding. Bolton rounds out the top 10 with homes at £200,000 and 8.60% of schools achieving the highest Ofsted rating.

At the other end of the scale, places like Bath and North East Somerset, Stevenage, Horsham, and Brighton and Hove all scored below 40, often due to a mix of higher house prices and fewer outstanding schools.

Elmbridge, Barnet, and St Albans stood out as some of the priciest areas, with average house prices stretching from £546,000 to a staggering £668,000. In contrast, Burnley, Durham, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland boasted the lowest house prices in the country.

Wigan, Harrow, Chorley, Hillingdon, and Brent claimed the highest proportion of outstanding schools, while Stevenage, Bath and North East Somerset, and Stroud landed at the bottom.

And what about the major cities? Liverpool ranked a strong 15th, while Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, and Birmingham all placed mid-table. London came in at 72nd, with Cambridge and Oxford falling well behind at 109th and 113th respectively, likely weighed down by their sky-high property prices despite their reputations for academic excellence.

Top 20 list of the most affordable places to live in England to attend the best schools:

Rank Area Average House Price Percentage of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection (Year 2024) Total Score 1 Wigan £194,000 12.06 93.09 2 Preston £172,000 10.82 89.98 3 Chorley £237,000 11.89 88.48 4 Burnley £118,000 8.23 84.12 5 Luton £199,000 9.95 83.91 6 Hastings £262,000 11.11 82.99 7 Knowsley £181,000 8.98 81.50 8 Norwich £246,000 10.09 80.21 9 Middlesbrough £144,000 7.80 79.99 10 Bolton £200,000 8.60 78.21 11 Melton £273,000 10.00 77.38 12 Amber Valley £239,000 9.14 76.92 13 Sunderland £150,000 7.14 76.71 14 Lancaster £213,000 8.51 76.66 15 Liverpool £189,000 7.82 75.96 16 Newcastle-under-Lyme £204,000 7.95 75.14 17 Cheshire West and Chester £277,000 9.02 72.96 18 Canterbury £334,000 10.17 72.54 19 Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole £334,000 10.08 72.16 20 High Peak £268,000 8.61 72.07