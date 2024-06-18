Wigan nursery named in the top 20 nurseries in the North West
The top twenty nurseries in North West England have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery’s reviews from the children’s families and carers.
The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.
There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.
To look for a nursery in North West England, go to https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchregion/North-West-England
Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:
“We would like to congratulate Daisy Daycare on being rated by parents as a top nursery in North West England! Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.
“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.
“We hope these awards give parents that much needed guidance in choosing the right nursery for their child.”
Jackie McElhatton, nursery manager at Daisy Daycare, said:
“We are delighted to have received this prestigious award for the 2nd year running! Receiving this award means so much to myself and our team as it recognises all the hard work we put in daily, providing good quality childcare and education to our children and families.”
To see Daisy Daycare’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/daynursery.cfm/searchazref/65432248198
For a full list of all regional and national winners: http://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/
