Wigan nurses nominated for Black Healthcare Awards

By WWL NHS FT
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 15:42 BST
Wigan’s hospital trust has been shorlisted for honours at the Caribbean and African Health Network (CAHN) Black Healthcare Awards for the first time.

The awards recognise and celebrate the skills, talents, passion and energy of the Black health and care workforce who make a meaningful impact through leadership and compassionate care, and reflect the organisation’s continued dedication to excellence, innovation, and inclusive care.

Enock Yamoah, Nurse and Chief Nursing Officer Fellow, who works in Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s (WWL) Surgical Admissions Lounge, is in the running for the Digital Health Innovator of the Year, while Gideon Agbemafle, Global Majority Practice Development Nurse and Chief Nursing Officer Fellow, is a finalist in the Nurse of the Year category.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enock said: “I am deeply honoured and overjoyed to be nominated.

Gideon Agbemafleplaceholder image
Gideon Agbemafle

"This recognition means the world, and I owe it to the incredible spirit of support, innovation and inclusion that flows through the Surgical Admissions Lounge and through WWL.

"In a place where compassion leads and every voice matters, I’ve been empowered to grow, to create, and to serve.

"From when I started my journey with WWL until now, I only see growth; and my heartfelt thanks to WWL’s inspiring leadership and to every colleague who makes this journey so meaningful. This nomination is not just mine; it belongs to all of us.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gideon added: “I am truly honoured to be nominated for Nurse of the Year.

Enock Yamoahplaceholder image
Enock Yamoah

"This recognition is meaningful not only to me, but also to the communities I serve and represent.

"This is a celebration of the progress we have made as a Trust, equity, and the power of inclusive leadership in healthcare.”

Since the NHS was established in July 1948, people of Black Caribbean and African heritage have played a fundamental role in the delivery of its care, yet, until 2024, no awards ceremony had existed specifically for Black healthcare professionals in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now in only its second year, these awards promise to recognise individuals who have established themselves as outstanding in their practice and with unrivalled determination to make a difference to all, as they fulfil their vocation.

WWL’s Chief Nursing Officer, Kev Parker-Evans, said: “Gideon and Enock should be proud of their achievements, as their work continues to drive improvements in patient care and experience. This recognition is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to nursing. Good luck and well done to them both.”

The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony at the Park Plaza, Westminster, London on Saturday July 12.

Related topics:WiganCaribbean
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice