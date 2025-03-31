Wigan optician urges community to embrace active ageing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local optician and hearing care provider is urging the over-40s to embrace active ageing as we spring forward into longer days.

The rallying call from Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Garswood Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, follows customer research revealing that over-60s spend more active hours than those two decades younger.

A significant 75 per cent of over-60s surveyed said they now have more freedom to spend time being active compared to when they were in their 40s. Some 40 per cent said they are more active than they were in their 40s.

More than nine in 10 (94 per cent) of those surveyed take a proactive approach to managing their health care, with 65 per cent describing themselves as “proactive” in scheduling recommended check-ups and addressing health concerns promptly.

Walking is the number one fitness activity, chosen by an overwhelming 86 per cent of respondents. The data also shows over-60s aren't just physically active but deeply engaged in their communities, with 43 per cent volunteering.

Scrivens branch manager Amy Brook said: "Our research clearly shows that life in your 60s, 70s and beyond can be a time of increased activity and community engagement. Despite being the fittest, there are some things that just deteriorate with age – eyesight and hearing – but it's never been easier to access solutions on the high street.

"Regular eye and hearing checks are essential parts of maintaining overall health and enjoying an active lifestyle. Our survey found that 97 per cent of respondents include eye examinations in their preventive health measures, and 63 per cent regularly get their hearing tested.

"As days get longer and brighter this spring, it's the perfect time to make sure your vision and hearing are at their best so you can fully participate in all the activities you enjoy. Whether it's joining a walking group, taking up a new hobby, or volunteering in your community, proper eye and hearing care can enhance these experiences significantly."

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care has been a trusted high street name for more than 85 years, with 166 high street stores in towns and cities across England and Wales, employing 1,000 staff. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com.