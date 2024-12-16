Wigan people and events in 1956: retro picture gallery

By Charles Graham
Published 16th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
It was the year the Suez crisis began, Marilyn Monroe married Arthur Miller and the first Eurovision Song Contest was staged. And here is a flavour of Wigan goings-on and official photographs in 1956.

Perhaps it will trigger some distant memories for some readers.

1. Form 1A of the Thomas Linacre School on Parson's Walk

2. A Leyland Lion Wigan Corporation bus which had been taken out of service in 1956 but was being donated to help bus services in Rhodesia (these days Zimbabwe)

3. Aspull CE School's football team

4. Girls at the former Convent High School in Wigan

