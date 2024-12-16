Perhaps it will trigger some distant memories for some readers.
1. Form 1A of the Thomas Linacre School on Parson's Walk
. Photo: UGC
2. A Leyland Lion Wigan Corporation bus which had been taken out of service in 1956 but was being donated to help bus services in Rhodesia (these days Zimbabwe)
. Photo: UGC
3. Aspull CE School's football team
. Photo: UGC
4. Girls at the former Convent High School in Wigan
. Photo: UGC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.