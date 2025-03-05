Wigan Playwrights: Enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025

As the year continues to unfold, playwrights in Wigan and across the UK have an exciting new opportunity with the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025. A collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, this competition invites both emerging and established writers to showcase their work.

The competition, open until April 4th, 2025, offers a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and the chance for the winning play to be produced as part of the Theatre@Sea programme aboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships.

This challenge offers an incredible platform for playwrights to have their work performed onboard a luxury cruise ship. Plays must be under an hour and can cover any subject matter, allowing writers to push boundaries and experiment with new ideas. The winning play will be staged in 2025, with artistic and financial support provided to help bring the work to life.

With a distinguished judging panel, including Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington, the competition offers mentorship, exposure, and an invaluable opportunity for emerging and established writers alike.

Key Dates:

January 15th, 2025: Competition opens

April 4th, 2025: Deadline for submissions

June 6th, 2025: Shortlist announced

December 5th, 2025: Winner announced

This is a national call to all playwrights in Wigan and beyond—don’t miss your chance to be part of this exciting programme. Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.