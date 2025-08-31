For Rev Wendy Williams, a year is no time at all as far as her services to the Church are concerned.

The much travelled and much loved Wigan priest is celebrating a remarkable 65 years as a minister, at first in the Congregational Church, and in her “retired” years as an ordained minister in the Church of England.

Discretion demands that we do not reveal a lady’s actual age: but suffice to say this remarkable servant of Christ is now comfortably into her 10th decade, still travelling between churches in Liverpool and Blackburn dioceses, leading services, preaching, socialising and spreading the Gospel that she heeded a call to in the spring of 1956.

(The writer of this tribute was a mere nine months old at that time, now wallowing in his 70th year!)

Rev Wendy Williams pictured outside St James Church in Poolstock

It was while a student of music at Bangor University that Wendy heard the call: “One sentence in a sermon I heard was the catalyst: it was the necessity to preach the Gospel to men, women and children, simply that, and it was an imperative I have never let go.”

Wendy’s faith journey began some time before her university years, in fact as a 14-year-old when she made her commitment to Christ and a life of faith, with the strains of the hymn Beneath the Cross of Jesus I Feign Would Take My Stand ringing in her ears.

A long road of study for orders in the Congregational Church followed, with a crunch meeting with the principal of the then Lancashire Independent College, Dr Robinson.

Wendy Williams joins members of Salem United Reformed Church, Orrell, to mark their 210th anniversary in 2014

“I insisted I must fulfil my calling. Dr Robinson suggested that, if I felt so confident, I should write to the college committee asking permission for training including a further degree.”

Given that Wendy is now a fully paid up Anglican minister, it is right to remember that the idea of a woman priest in the Church of England in the late 1950s was a pipe dream.

But the Congregational Church (to become what is now recognised as the United Reformed Church) was an early adopter of women as priests, something that congregations at that time had no problem with.

“The next hurdle was to pass three entrance examinations, in English, the Scriptures and the History and Doctrine of Congregationalism,” said Wendy.

Living Faith Church in Orrell hosted a celebration service in 2019 as Rev Wendy Williams reached 50 years of ordained Christian ministry in the Wigan area. She was then in her 58th year of ordained ministry.

Travelling became a feature of her life: 10 miles a time for lectures, toing and fringe between university and college.

She said: “Each Sunday I travelled widely in the North West, to conduct services at churches in Lancashire, Cheshire and Derbyshire as part of my training.

"It was a very good experience. I would only find out on arrival at a church that there was to be perhaps a baptism or Holy Communion!”

The award of a Bachelor of Divinity degree led to a Certificate of Ordination granted to Wendy on September 26, 1960, after ordination in Market Harborough on September 17: the exact date that Rev Constance Coltman, the first Congregational female minister, was ordained in 1917.

Bishop Steven Evans, Rev Wendy Williams and Archbishop Doyle Volentine, from America, unveiled a plaque at Living Faith Church, Orrell, in 2019 in memory of Rev John Holgate, who preached at the church from 1820 to 1850

It was the start of a remarkable 65-year journey and Wendy is confident that there is “more to come…”

Six years at Market Harborough was followed by an appointment to Colne and Barnoldswick, lasting four years.

By this time, the Church had been transformed into the United Reformed Church, and in 1969 Wendy made the move to Wigan, based in Orrell.

Retirement from the URC opened up an opportunity to work as a priest in the Anglican Church: Wendy was granted Permission To Officiate in Anglican churches, leading to her priesting to administer Communion at Liverpool Cathedral.

Wendy’s Anglican experiences centred on Ormskirk and Burscough at first, but she was much in demand.

Her "hub” now is Orrell, Kitt Green and Pemberton, but she can be found taking services at St James With St Thomas’ Church in Poolstock, and All Saints’ Church in Appley Bridge.

Rev Wendy Williams, second from left, in the church hall cafe at Living Faith Church, Orrell in 2020

You get the distinct impression that she will not ignore a call from any church in the area!

As well as ministry, Wendy has been a prolific writer: a thesis on nonconformity in the North West saw her awarded an MA degree in 1973; a series of Bible studies were commissioned and written for the UN International Year of Women in 1975; at the millennium she produced I Believe In The Future, based on the stained glass window of Leigh URC; and an historical pamphlet tracing the history of the oldest Presbyterian church at Tunley, just outside Wigan in Wrightington, was another well-received piece of work.

Wendy has worked in churches in Colne, East Lancashire, throughout Wigan, in Leigh, she has experience of the headquarters of the World Council of Churches in Geneva, and “Made an unforgettable journey to witness the workings of the Church in South India with the Rev Charles Machine.”

Wendy has also served as hospital chaplain at Leigh Infirmary for more than 12 years, and as chaplain to Greater Manchester Council.

There’s no question of "retirement,” this remarkable lady says she will wait for the Good Lord to tell her when her time is up.

“I’ve realised as time has gone on that it is more important than ever now that the Gospel of Christ is shared and proclaimed.

"There have been enormous changes in the way people think about religion, but we are not set apart, and ministering to people sympathetically takes on even more relevance in these days than ever before.”