Major property company Greenmount Projects has further strengthened its team amid new client wins and the drive for greater community impact.

Kerri McKenna joins the Wigan firm as business development manager and will use her extensive networks across the region to help Greenmount break into new regions and sectors.

With more than 15 years’ commercial property experience, Ms McKenna has built a strong reputation for forging strategic partnerships and delivering outstanding client outcomes.

New small works manager Rick Smith has more than 20 years’ experience in construction, managing commercial and education projects, and is tasked with both growing the division’s size and reputation for excellence.

Jennie Ashall, Rick Smith and Kerri McKenna, Greenmount Projects

Greenmount Projects is a multi-award winning, full-service design and construction, interior design and refurbishment specialist and has grown rapidly since its foundation six years ago in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

It is also a founder of Team Wigan and Leigh, a group of businesses and organisations which pool resources to make significant and long-lasting impacts on communities.

Jennie Ashall joins as Social Values manager to co-ordinate the company’s community and charity outreach and fund-raising, including continuing its frequent humanitarian aid missions to Ukraine.

Greenmount founder and MD Mike Sharkey, said: “The business is growing at pace and with a strong pipeline of work and so Kerri, Rick and Jennie arrive at critical time. Kerri is dynamic and passionate about this industry and brings a fresh perspective, having expertise in both driving business growth and working with large commercial clients. Rick is a top operator who brings vast experience working in highly demanding and fast paced environments.

“When I set up Greenmount Projects on 2018, I made firm a commitment that we would also help build and bolster our communities and provide support to those who need it most. Bringing Jennie on board is reflection of not only on how this has grown but also on how much further we want to go. We have known of Jennie for a while and have admired her collaborative approach to projects and her tenacity and she will be an asset both to us and Team Wigan and Leigh.

In the last 12 months, Greenmount Projects has delivered multi-million pound projects for Manchester Metropolitan University, Wigan and Leigh College and several NHS Trusts across Greater Manchester. Its other clients include the Native Group, the Very Group, YDLGP (formerly Yodel), JD Gyms, Manchester City Council, Lancashire County Council, North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust and the Archdiocese of Liverpool.

The company also sponsors Super League and World Club champions Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic Football Club.