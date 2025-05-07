Wigan railway station branded second worst in UK for cancellations spends over £100k on toilet

Gathurst station, which was only recently ranked the second worst in the UK for service reliability, opened its new facility last week prompting a backlash over misspending and bad prioritization.

The new lavatory at the train halt -which has a cancellation rate of 16.2 per cent- cost an approximate £102k which is more expensive than multiple houses listed on Zoopla including a three bedroom semi-detached house.

Passenger Damyn Walkden said: “It is a hell of a lot of money to be spending on a toilet at a station that struggles so much for cancellations.”

He uses the station occasionally to go out with his partner but the cancellation rate “must be shocking if you rely on the station to go to work”.

The Ormskirk, Preston and Southport Travellers' Association (OPSTA) campaign for a better quality train service.

When responding to the toilet cost a spokesperson said: “the cost is shocking but not surprising.

“Personally I would expect for that money you would also get a kitchen, living space, bedroom and bathroom which points to the value for money question that needs to be asked.”

The spokesperson added: “Northern Train's performance has improved this year but there are still too many cancellations and performance issues that are very disruptive, creating anxiety and problems for passengers.”

The campaigners said Gathurst station suffers a high quantity of cancellations because it continues to operate the “very unreliable” Class 769 trains meaning many journeys don’t reach their destination.

These trains often only operate two carriages, causing overcrowding and resulting in OPSTA receiving "too many reports of passengers left at stations”.

The frequency of cancellations has caused rail users to seek other methods of transport or go to other stations that deliver a more reliable service according to OPSTA.

Christopher Hough, 25 uses Gathurst station once every few weeks and said: “I absolutely think the management of this station is quite poor and it can be managed better.

“I’m not surprised it’s the second worst in the UK for cancellations.

“I often take a bus or have to catch a lift to another Wigan station because they are more reliable and provide options for back-up routes if needed.”

Mr Hough currently uses the station to go to football games or gigs in Manchester but in the past used it to get to university.

Cancellations have affected Mr Hough, requiring him to pay for Ubers to get to his destination leaving him frustrated at the little explanation offered when a train is cancelled.

When discussing the toilet cost, he said: “I think there are larger issues with Gathurst station especially in terms of disability access.

“The only way to the platform is a 50m long hill, which is not steep to walk up for me but would definitely be difficult and tiring for someone with a disability.”

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy said: “The fact that only 33 stations out of 18,000 across the country had no cancellations in the first month of the year is further proof of the dire situation our railway network has been left in after years of mismanagement and a lack of investment.

“That's why this Labour Government is taking the railways back into public ownership as contracts expire, saving £100m in management fees currently paid to private operators and giving passengers the service they deserve.”

Northern Rail was asked for a comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

