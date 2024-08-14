Wigan resident embarks on epic Danube adventure

By Andrew Wilson
Contributor
Published 14th Aug 2024, 12:32 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 12:36 BST
Meet John Wilson and Bob Kreiken, two adventurers who’ve taken on the challenge of kayaking the mighty Danube River!

Bob started his Kayaking journey journey in Ulm, Germany, (After cycling along the Rhine) while John, from Aspull, set off from Regensburg, Bavaria. The two met up in Straubing and have been paddling together ever since, exploring some of Europe’s most beautiful cities, including, so far, Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest.

Bob’s journey is more than just an adventure—he’s raising funds for sturgeon conservation, ensuring these incredible fish continue to thrive in the Danube’s waters. John, on the other hand, is kayaking purely for the love of it, enjoying the freedom and beauty of the river.

When the two met up, a meeting of pure chance whilst launching their Kayak's in Straubing, there was an immediate connection, with similar motivations. Metaphorically, John explained that he sees the river as the treadmill of life, which he can take fast or slow.

Bob Kreiken (Netherlands) and John Wilson (Wigan, England)Bob Kreiken (Netherlands) and John Wilson (Wigan, England)
Bob Kreiken (Netherlands) and John Wilson (Wigan, England)

Camping along the way, these two are embracing the great outdoors. John’s sleeping in his trusty hammock, while Bob prefers the comfort of his tent. They’re equipped with everything they need, from their kayaks to camping gear, food, and supplies, making this a true test of endurance and camaraderie.

As they continue paddling through Serbia and onwards to Romania, Bob’s goal is to kayak all the way into the Black Sea!

Let’s cheer them on as they conquer the Danube, one paddle stroke at a time!

