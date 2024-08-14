Wigan resident embarks on epic Danube adventure
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bob started his Kayaking journey journey in Ulm, Germany, (After cycling along the Rhine) while John, from Aspull, set off from Regensburg, Bavaria. The two met up in Straubing and have been paddling together ever since, exploring some of Europe’s most beautiful cities, including, so far, Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest.
Bob’s journey is more than just an adventure—he’s raising funds for sturgeon conservation, ensuring these incredible fish continue to thrive in the Danube’s waters. John, on the other hand, is kayaking purely for the love of it, enjoying the freedom and beauty of the river.
When the two met up, a meeting of pure chance whilst launching their Kayak's in Straubing, there was an immediate connection, with similar motivations. Metaphorically, John explained that he sees the river as the treadmill of life, which he can take fast or slow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.