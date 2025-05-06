Wigan Rotary community day returns this summer

By Phil Hirst
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 20:58 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:20 BST
This unique opportunity for community groups, sports clubs and local charities is organised by Wigan Rotary Club

Once again, this event will bring the whole community together for a day of fun and participation. A free stall is available in Wigan town centre on the day for any local community group or charity as part of this annual event, Wigan Rotary Club’s Community Day.

Groups will be provided with this great opportunity free of charge, so why wait - get the details now! Stallholders can raise money as well as recruit new members and enhance their profile. Every participating group will be allocated a frontage on Standishgate or Market Place to erect their table or gazebo and benefit from this opportunity.

Rotary President Robert Bates said, ‘The Community Day gives voluntary and community organisations the opportunity to showcase the fantastic work they are doing in our local communities and this tried and tested event becomes more popular each year.’

FlyerFlyer
Flyer

Book early to avoid disappointment!

More details and the Booking Form can be found on Wigan Rotary Club’s website www.wiganrotary.co.uk or for more information ring 07813 471000 or email [email protected]

To attract the public and create a great atmosphere there will once again be music and performers from the local community entertaining through the day.

We look forward to hearing from you and meeting you on the day.

