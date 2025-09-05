Wigan Salvation Army’s evening of music fundraiser

The Salvation Army will host an evening of music fundraiser featuring a local brass band and soprano singer to continue its work within the local community. Taking place in the worship hall of The Salvation Army on Scholes on Saturday, September 13, Prospect Garage Brass Band and singer Lucy Farrimond, both from Wigan, will together perform a variety of opera classics and well-known songs.

All proceeds from the concert will go towards the Wigan Salvation Army’s food bank and outreach programme which works to support the local community as more people find themselves pushed into poverty, tackling loneliness and isolation and struggling to make ends meet.

Major Alison Lewis, leader of The Salvation Army Wigan said: “We have recently seen a huge increase in people needing our support and money raised from community events really does help us to continue the work we do for people within our local community, allowing us to support on the front line with care and love as times continue to remain tough.

“Through the power of song, we aim to bring our local community together and this special concert promises to be an exciting evening of music for all! We are grateful to both Lucy and the musicians of Prospect Garage Brass Band for supporting us and look forward to welcoming everyone on the night and being united through music.”

The Salvation Army Wigan is located on Scholes

The event will start at 6:30pm and tickets are available on the door, pre-booking isn’t necessary. Tickets are priced at £5 per person and light refreshments will be available to purchase with all donations going back into The Salvation Army’s work across Wigan.

