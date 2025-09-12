Pupils and staff at a Wigan school were delighted to be presented with a collection of gongs at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom North West award ceremony in Bolton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millbrook Primary School in Shevington was awarded the prestigious Trevor Leese Award for the best school in the North West,

The Trevor Leese Award is named after the founder of Britain in Bloom and is awarded to an exceptional school each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millbrook was also one of several recipients of the coveted Environmental Award for Schools.

Pupils and staff at Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, are delighted to be presented with a collection of awards at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom North West award ceremony in Bolton last month.

More awards were presented at the award ceremony, which was held at the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.

Millbrook pupils Jax Robinson and Fraya Eccleston were given the 2024 Individual Young Persons Award, which recognises people who have made an outstanding contribution to the practice and promotion of horticulture and gardening in their area.

Jax said: “I felt important, astonished of my achievements and excited to receive such an outstanding award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraya said: “I was shocked, happy and proud of myself. I immediately told all of my family when I got home.”

Pupils from Millbrook Primary School, Shevington, are delighted to be presented with a collection of awards at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Britain in Bloom North West award ceremony in Bolton last month.

Millbrook has won North West in Bloom awards numerous times over the past four years.

In 2022 the school was awarded with the Community and Young Champions Award as well as being described as “the best school in the North West and a beacon of excellence”.

Britain in Bloom is one of the longest running environmental competitions in the UK and each year it grows in size, as more people and groups get involved.