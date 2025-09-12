Wigan school pupils celebrate blooming success at awards ceremony
Millbrook Primary School in Shevington was awarded the prestigious Trevor Leese Award for the best school in the North West,
The Trevor Leese Award is named after the founder of Britain in Bloom and is awarded to an exceptional school each year.
Millbrook was also one of several recipients of the coveted Environmental Award for Schools.
More awards were presented at the award ceremony, which was held at the home of Bolton Wanderers FC.
Millbrook pupils Jax Robinson and Fraya Eccleston were given the 2024 Individual Young Persons Award, which recognises people who have made an outstanding contribution to the practice and promotion of horticulture and gardening in their area.
Jax said: “I felt important, astonished of my achievements and excited to receive such an outstanding award.”
Fraya said: “I was shocked, happy and proud of myself. I immediately told all of my family when I got home.”
Millbrook has won North West in Bloom awards numerous times over the past four years.
In 2022 the school was awarded with the Community and Young Champions Award as well as being described as “the best school in the North West and a beacon of excellence”.
Britain in Bloom is one of the longest running environmental competitions in the UK and each year it grows in size, as more people and groups get involved.