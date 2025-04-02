Wigan Scuba Divers plan to explore a World War Two shipwreck in Egypt just after VE day

The Wigan Scuba Divers welcome people from all skill levels and disabilities to try diving, offering sessions at Wigan Life Centre's pool and are planning to dive the SS Thistlegorm of the coast of North Africa.

They also offer dives in local quarries like Eccleston Delph, in the Lake District at Windermere or ocean dives around the Farne Islands to see the seals, as well as abroad like the upcoming trip to Egypt from May 16 to June 6.

This means the trip will take place after VE Day on May 8, eighty years to the day since the Allies formally accepted Germany surrender bringing an end to the war in Europe.

Diving and training instructor Tessa De Wegher said: “It feels like you fly when you have a bit of a current moving you. It’s the most beautiful feeling ever. If you see a whale shark or a turtle it feels like you’re in a different world. When you dive wrecks where you know there was casualties you feel quite emotional. You can feel so many different emotions, every dive is different it’s not standardised. It’s very liberating.”

The upcoming Egyptian trip is to Sharm El Sheikh and is open to all members of any ability with activities for all skill levels.

The SS Thistlegorm's mission was to resupply the port of Tobruk where the British Eighth Army was fighting a desperate defence against the encroaching Axis forces.

The fighting was so fierce that Australian soldiers became known as “the rats of Tobruk.”

Holding the port was vital for the Allies war effort as it prevented the Axis forces from conquering Egypt and the Suez Canal, a pivotal shipping lane.

The Thistlegorm sank in September 1941 after two German Heinkel He 111s bombed the cargo vessel whilst in anchorage.

Her captain William Ellis earned an OBE for his actions in the immediate aftermath and Angus McLeay was awarded the George medal after saving another sailor.

Survivors of the attack were picked up by HMS Carlisle.

The crippling explosion that sank the ship, in addition to her sitting 30m down resting on the seabed and being in the upright position, makes it ideal for divers to access.

The wreck still holds lots of cargo including trucks, universal carriers, motorcycles, rifles, and aircraft components making it an attractive diving spot to explore.

Divers will have the opportunity to experience unique sea life up close including the blue spotted stingray and green turtles.

Tessa also highlighted that dives in the UK also have their own unique charm such as the Capernwray Quarry near Lancaster is home to Hawker Siddeley HS 748 model a twin engine cargo hauler that sits around 25m deep.

Also the Eccleston under the water of the Eccleston Delph quarry there is a playground which Tessa said: “Always makes me laugh because even the more serious people end up being silly and playing on the park.”

Tessa said: “If people would just be able to experience diving for one minute, everybody would be diving.”

If you would like to contact the Wigan Scuba Divers club you can at: https://wiganscubadivers.co.uk/

1 . Contributed The SS Thistlegorm wreck. Picture taken by Tessa De Wegher Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Egyptian Green turtle. Picture taken by Tessa De Wegher Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Tessa De Wegher at the Thistlegorm wreck. Photograph taken by Tessa De Wegher Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed The SS Thistlegorm wreck photograph taken by Tessa De Wegher Photo: Submitted Photo Sales