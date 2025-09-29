Wigan Social Enterprise launches programme to empower 24 local women

A Wigan-based social enterprise has launched The Freedom Table: From Passion to Possibility, a fully funded programme designed to support 24 women across the North West to build confidence, learn new skills, and explore business opportunities through food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Empowered Journey CIC, founded by local entrepreneur Diana Potora, secured National Lottery Awards for All funding earlier this year to deliver the six-month programme.

The initiative combines food, confidence-building, and practical skills training to help women turn their passion into possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workshops are already underway in Wigan, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to share their stories, build resilience, and gain hands-on tools for both personal and professional growth.

Diana Potora, bringing The Freedom Table to life in Wigan

Diana said: “Food has always been more than just fuel .It connects people, builds confidence, and opens doors. The Freedom Table is about giving women the courage and practical support they need to create new opportunities for themselves and their families.”

The programme will run throughout the rest of the year, with mainly online sessions blending group workshops and one-to-one mentoring.

Next intake

Applications are now open for the November intake of The Freedom Table. Women living in the North West who are interested in taking part can apply via https://forms.office.com/e/7MSNjk234y

For more information about The Empowered Journey CIC and The Freedom Table programme, visit www.theempoweredjourney.org.uk