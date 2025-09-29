Wigan Social Enterprise launches programme to empower 24 local women
The Empowered Journey CIC, founded by local entrepreneur Diana Potora, secured National Lottery Awards for All funding earlier this year to deliver the six-month programme.
The initiative combines food, confidence-building, and practical skills training to help women turn their passion into possibility.
Workshops are already underway in Wigan, bringing together women from diverse backgrounds to share their stories, build resilience, and gain hands-on tools for both personal and professional growth.
Diana said: “Food has always been more than just fuel .It connects people, builds confidence, and opens doors. The Freedom Table is about giving women the courage and practical support they need to create new opportunities for themselves and their families.”
The programme will run throughout the rest of the year, with mainly online sessions blending group workshops and one-to-one mentoring.
Next intake
Applications are now open for the November intake of The Freedom Table. Women living in the North West who are interested in taking part can apply via https://forms.office.com/e/7MSNjk234y
For more information about The Empowered Journey CIC and The Freedom Table programme, visit www.theempoweredjourney.org.uk