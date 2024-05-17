Wigan student takes a stand against knife crime with winning design
With knife-related crime still a prominent issue, initiatives like Operation Sceptre play a crucial role in educating communities and promoting alternatives to violence. Operation Sceptre is a bi-annual week of action, currently taking place between 13th – 19th May 2024. This week provides an opportunity for communities across the county to come together and address the issue of knife crime through education, engagement and enforcement.
The Champions programme is a Violence Reduction Network programme that aims to empower young people by promoting positive values. Emily's success in the poster design competition exemplifies the programme's commitment to nurturing talent and instilling a sense of social responsibility in its participants.
"We are incredibly proud of Emily's achievement," said Chief Inspector and VRN Operational Lead Dave Oldfield. "Her winning design not only showcases her creativity but also her passion for making a difference in our community. We hope that her poster will serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of standing united against knife crime."
“Being part of Emily’s journey and seeing her win with that design has been nothing short of incredible,” said Dan Hall, Emily’s Champions Mentor at Wigan Athletic Community Trust. “She’s proving that age doesn’t matter when it comes to making a difference. Her design is a powerful message against knife crime and we’re excited to see it out and about all over Lancashire.”