Wigan Super slimmers throw slimmed-out-of clothes for charity

Slimming World members in Wigan have raised over £4,700 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and they’re confident they will never need again.

The Wigan North Slimming World groups who meet weekly at various locations across Wigan including Clifton Street, Wigan , collected 160 bags to help support life-saving research.

Generosity can change lives- Together Works Better.

Slimming World Consultant Hannah Bolton and Carol Littler who run some of the wigan groups, says they are proud of how their members came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journey.

Hannah says: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Carol says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

Hannah runs St Marks Church at Newtown on Saturday mornings 8.30am or 10am you can just come alone or turn up and Carol runs multiple groups across the wigan area including Clifton Community Centre , Poolstock on Saturdays too at 7.30am , 9am and 10.30am.

For, for more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.

For further information please contact Hannah on 07775555480 or Carol on 07854252501.