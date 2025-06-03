Wigan swim school raising money for charity

Laura, the company director, hopes to raise £300!

A swim school that has pools across the north west is raising money next week for Once Upon a Smile with a duck race in the pool! The babies will get to choose their ‘lucky duck’ and race it across the pool during their lesson!

The Jelli Swim Academy hopes to raise £300 for Once Upon a Smile, who provide practical and emotional support to bereaved families to enable them to adjust to a new life without their loved one.

Last term, The Jelli Swim Academy raised money for both Tommy's Baby Charity and Derian House.