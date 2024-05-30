Wigan teacher runs three half marathons to fund Tanzania expedition for students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teacher from Wigan has completed three half marathons in a bid to raise money for students to go on a life-changing educational trip to Tanzania.

Amy Green, who is assistant principal of Hope Academy, Newton-le-Willows, completed the Run Wigan Festival in March, the East Yorkshire Half Marathon in April and most recently, the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run on Sunday, 26 May. In total, she has run over 350km since January as part of her training and participation in these events.

Miss Green, who has worked at the academy since 2017, is known for her unwavering commitment to student development and her passion for education, Miss Green embarked on this ambitious challenge to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder students from participating in the expedition. The funds raised through Miss Green's running endeavours will go directly towards covering travel expenses, accommodation, and educational materials for the students.

Miss Green said: "I wanted to do something that would not only challenge me personally but also benefit our students in a significant way. Running these half marathons has been tough, but thinking about the impact this trip will have on our students kept me motivated every step of the way."

Miss Amy Green has run three half marathons in three months.

In 2025, 16 students from Year 10 will travel to Tanzania, in partnership with Camps International. The four-week trip will involve working in the local communities around several different areas of the country, with a focus on sustainable and meaningful community and conservation projects.

With over a year until the expedition, the students and staff at Hope Academy are busy planning a calendar of initiatives to help raise all-important funds, such as completing The Three Peaks, bag packing in local supermarkets, raffles and selling ice creams in school.

As the children will be looking to raise money for their own place on the trip, they are seeking sponsorship from local businesses and individuals who are keen to support young people in education and, in turn, help make a significant difference in the lives of people in Tanzania.

If you’d like to support this once-in-a-lifetime educational experience, please kindly donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hope-academy-tanzania-expedition-2025.