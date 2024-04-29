Wigan teenager receives Rotary Young Citizen Award for campaign for diversity and inclusion
As an elected Youth MP, Layan Hassan's award recognises her advocacy for addressing inequality and fostering inclusivity in educational settings.
In the House of Commons, Layan recently discussed the importance of universal free school meals, with her speech titled "The Standardisation of Food”, garnering widespread media attention. She highlighted how standardised meals can alleviate barriers of disadvantage among young people.
Through her role as a Young Assessor with the National Youth Agency, an educational charity which provides support and opportunities for young people, Layan has played a pivotal role in evaluating funding applications from marginalised communities and youth organisations. Through her efforts, over £300 million has been allocated to support youth groups and disadvantaged communities nationwide.
Layan has been instrumental in effecting national changes through her collaboration with the NYA's policy and public affairs manager. In addition, following her appointment as a youth voice ambassador by her local council, she works with senior council members and leaders to implement changes which benefit young people.
Layan was nominated for the award by the Rotary Club of Ormskirk Clocktower. Rotarian Jean Korbay, commented: “Layan’s contributions to transformative changes benefiting young people and her dedication to promoting legal awareness exemplify her commitment to making a positive impact.
“She serves as an immense inspiration to countless young people, demonstrating that passion, perseverance, and dedication can pave the way for meaningful change, and inspire others to follow in her footsteps.”
Layan received her award on Saturday 20th April from two former winners, Bella Field and Katriona Goodsell, at the Rotary Young Citizen Awards ceremony in Alcester, Warwickshire, home of Rotary GB&I.
Layan was chosen as a 2024 winner alongside eight other young people. Now in its 17th Anniversary year, the Rotary Young Citizen Awards was launched in 2007 to celebrate the amazing achievements of inspirational young people across Great Britain and Ireland, many of whom have assumed important responsibilities at a very young age. Nominations are put forward by Rotary clubs.
Find out more about the inspirational Rotary Young Citizen Award Winners 2024 at www.rotarygbi.org.