Wigan teenager receives Rotary Young Citizen Award for campaign for diversity and inclusion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As an elected Youth MP, Layan Hassan's award recognises her advocacy for addressing inequality and fostering inclusivity in educational settings.

In the House of Commons, Layan recently discussed the importance of universal free school meals, with her speech titled "The Standardisation of Food”, garnering widespread media attention. She highlighted how standardised meals can alleviate barriers of disadvantage among young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Through her role as a Young Assessor with the National Youth Agency, an educational charity which provides support and opportunities for young people, Layan has played a pivotal role in evaluating funding applications from marginalised communities and youth organisations. Through her efforts, over £300 million has been allocated to support youth groups and disadvantaged communities nationwide.

Layan Hassan at the Rotary Young Citizen Awards

Layan has been instrumental in effecting national changes through her collaboration with the NYA's policy and public affairs manager. In addition, following her appointment as a youth voice ambassador by her local council, she works with senior council members and leaders to implement changes which benefit young people.

Layan was nominated for the award by the Rotary Club of Ormskirk Clocktower. Rotarian Jean Korbay, commented: “Layan’s contributions to transformative changes benefiting young people and her dedication to promoting legal awareness exemplify her commitment to making a positive impact.

“She serves as an immense inspiration to countless young people, demonstrating that passion, perseverance, and dedication can pave the way for meaningful change, and inspire others to follow in her footsteps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Layan received her award on Saturday 20th April from two former winners, Bella Field and Katriona Goodsell, at the Rotary Young Citizen Awards ceremony in Alcester, Warwickshire, home of Rotary GB&I.

Layan was chosen as a 2024 winner alongside eight other young people. Now in its 17th Anniversary year, the Rotary Young Citizen Awards was launched in 2007 to celebrate the amazing achievements of inspirational young people across Great Britain and Ireland, many of whom have assumed important responsibilities at a very young age. Nominations are put forward by Rotary clubs.