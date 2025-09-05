Wigan Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Customers in Wigan will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Wigan Gidlow Lane Express store on Gidlow Lane Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are St John's Catholic Primary School, which is looking to purchase resources for its Forest School to enhance children's love of the outdoors, Dean Trust Rose Bridge which aims to expand its school library to encourage and enable pupils to further develop their reading skills, and Hope School and College, which is looking to raise money for a new minibus to support SEND students in accessing a variety of activities within the local community.

Joseph Berry, store manager at Wigan Gidlow Lane Express, said: “We are so incredibly proud to have been selected for the golden grants award. We do a lot out in our community and instore. We have an amazing team and we are proud to serve and be part of our community. We do lots of work with schools, charities, groups and clubs.

“The golden grant awards are going to make an incredible difference to one of the schools in the vote for the grant. These are, St Paul's School, Carr School and St Mary's C of E Primary school. Customers will be in for a few surprises when trying to pick the golden token on September the 6th. We look forward to welcoming them into our store.”

The event is part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts programme which supports children and young people in local communities access healthy nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.